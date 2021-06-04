MLB Daily Fantasy Picks For Friday, June 4: Hunt For Undervalued Sluggers

Friday’s slate of MLB action is jam-packed with top matchups, including the next edition of baseball’s biggest rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. It will be a big night for daily fantasy with all 15 games in the featured group.

All salaries courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Pitcher- Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals ($10,700)

Wheeler is having a career season thus far, holding a 2.52 ERA through 11 starts. In six May starts, he went at least seven innings in all but one, including a complete-game shutout against the Brewers. He shut the Nationals down earlier in the season, going six innings with two earned runs. He is pitching at a high level right now and is worthy of being one of the most expensive starters available.

Pitcher- Zach Greinke, Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($8,700)

Greinke has been up-and-down this season, but closed out May winning three of his last four starts. He threw eight innings of one-run ball against the Padres on May 30. He's not as dominant as he once was, but Greinke still works deep into games and often sees chances to earn a win.

C- Willians Astudillo, Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals ($3,500)

Astudillo is batting .277 on the season with hits in nine out of his last 15 games played this season. He has four home runs on the year and makes for a fine target at catcher.

1B- Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($3,900)

Gurriel went ¾ yesterday with a home run, bringing his season total up to eight. Still batting above .300 in one of baseball’s best lineups, Gurriel is naturally among the top first basemen in RBIs. He ranks as the 30th-priced first baseman of the rank, incredible value given his level of production this season.

2B- Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ($4,300)

Albies has driven in runs in five of his past six games and has swiped a bag in the past two. He has broken out of his early-season slump and is delivering at the plate for the surging Braves. Atlanta is now in second place in the NL East and Albies’ recent performance is a big factor in that.

SS- Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($3,900)

Since being traded to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay, Adames is batting .289 in 11 games. He has nine RBIs and a terrific .386 on-base percentage. Adames clocks in as the 22nd most expensive shortstop in daily fantasy today, presenting exceptional value. He has been everything Milwaukee needed in a middle infielder since getting traded and is a good DFS play for the value.

3B- Patrick Wisdom, Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants ($3,300)

Wisdom has burst onto the scene in nine games since getting called up by the Cubs. He's batting an astounding .452 with four home runs. This level of production is nowhere near sustainable, but, for now, ride the Wisdom wave. Until he cools down, continue targeting Wisdom in daily fantasy contests, especially as he remains a lower-priced option.

OF- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves ($4,500)

Bellinger exploded with six RBIs and a grand slam two days ago in his fifth game off of the injured list. He's just 3-16 since his return, but has scored a run in all but one game. The former MVP is refinding his groove and could take the already dangerous Dodgers offense to the next level.

OF- Nicholas Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($3,900)

Castellanos went 2-4 yesterday to extend his hitting streak to 19 games. In that time, he has raised his batting average to a league-leading .361. With strong power and the best average in baseball, it is absolutely insane he's not even in the top-50 outfielders in daily fantasy salaries for tonight. Out of every pick on this list, Castellanos is the most obvious one to make.

OF- Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ($3,300)

Verdugo is batting .286 on the season for the Red Sox and is playing a key role in their unexpected success this season. As with Castellanos, Verdugo is still majorly undervalued in daily fantasy. He provides consistent play and opens up salary to chase bigger fish elsewhere, making him a target nearly every night.