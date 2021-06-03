Will LeBron Lose His Perfect 14-0 Record In The First Round? Suns-Lakers Game 6 Betting Preview, Picks, How To Watch

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. He has dominated every facet of the game, from his effortless playmaking to dynamic scoring.

This is reflected in his first-round playoff record, a perfect 14-0. Even with all those bad Cavaliers’ teams early in his career, King James has remained just that. He has led subpar teams to victory and that’s what he will try to do tonight.

Game six is where we will see if LeBron can carry his team to another victory en route to a successful title defense, something that seems improbable right now, despite a 15-6 record in game sixes.

Tonight's will be played in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on TNT, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T). The game can also be viewed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds: Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Suns +2.5 (-109) Over 207.5 (-109) +118 Lakers -2.5 (-112) Under 207.5 (-112) -141

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Public Picks: Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Six