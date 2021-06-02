Here's How Much You Could Win Betting $1,000 On The Los Angeles Dodgers To Win The World Series Again

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are once again off to a strong start this season.

The Dodgers hold a 32-23 record and sit third in the highly competitive National League West division. Entering the season, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres were expected to compete for the division title, but the San Francisco Giants currently lead the division.

Immediately after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series, Los Angeles opened at +500 to repeat as champions, meaning a $1,000 bet then would pay out $5,000 if the Dodgers win again this October.

Betting On The Dodgers: Currently, LA is +350 to repeat as World Champions over at DraftKings Sportsbook, meaning a $1,000 bet would pay out $3,500.

Why Place The Bet: The Dodgers are arguably the most talented team in Major League Baseball.

Featuring a starting rotation of three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, young studs Julio Urias and Walker Buehler, and top free-agent signing Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers have a deep rotation. Not to mention David Price, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsollin, Los Angeles has the depth to take on any top lineup.

See Also: What Are Odds In Sports Betting And How Do You Read Them?

Offensively, the Dodgers throw out stars at nearly every position. By midsummer, injured shortstop Corey Seager will be off the injured list to join his infielder mates of Justin Turner and Max Muncy. In the outfield, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts are two of the best in the game. Betts has gotten off to a sluggish start, but will surely turn things around.

Chris Taylor, Gavin Lux, Zach McKinstry, and others give the Dodgers options beyond just the all-stars in the lineup.

Why fade Los Angeles: The National League is exceptionally competitive this season. Even within their own division, the Dodgers face stiff competition from the Padres and Giants. If they don't win the division, the Dodgers would have to win the always unpredictable Wild Card game.

The rest of the competitors in the NL would be favorites to win in the American League. The Cardinals, Braves, and Mets are all loaded with talent and have the prospects to bolster up at the trade deadline.

Any of the teams mentioned above poses a threat to the defending champions. New York and San Diego have pitching staffs to go toe-to-toe with LA while the Braves and Cardinals boast superstar offenses with solid pitching. While the Dodgers will be strong, advancing out of the NL will be tough.