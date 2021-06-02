If You Bet $100 On Every Detroit Tigers Game In April And May, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Now

The Detroit Tigers have turned in a down season as expected. Here’s a look at how bettors have performed in April and May 2021 if they bet on every Tigers game.

What Happened: The Detroit Tigers came out of May with a 22-32 record, including a 13-15 home record and 9-17 away record.

The team has been the betting favorite in only six games early in the 2021 season and in those games has a 2-4 record, according to Covers.

The Tigers just swept the New York Yankees and those three wins came with betting odds of +248, +116 and +169.

Wins this season have included games that saw the Tigers as large underdogs at +248, +225 and +209. The Tigers lost their only game where they had betting odds of over 300, when they couldn’t win as +368 underdogs.

Betting $100 On Every Game: Bettors who felt good about the Tigers being underdogs in the 2021 season could have been inclined to bet $100 on each game.

Despite a losing record of 22-32, the Tigers have turned a positive return in betting terms due to being an underdog paying out over double in all but six of the 54 games.

A bettor who bet $100 on each of the 54 games would have paid $5,400 for their bets. That same bettor would have earned back $5,467 for their bets.

The result of betting $100 on each of the Detroit Tigers games in April and May is a profit of $67.

The profit isn’t huge but shows how betting on teams that are often underdogs can turn profitable when bet in volume and winning some big games like the recent sweep against the Yankees.

What's Next: The Tigers have odds of +25000 to win the World Series on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The odds would mean a $1 bet on the Tigers will pay out $251 if the Tigers can pull off the unexpected and win MLB's biggest event.

The Tigers have odds of +10000 to win the American League Central and odds of +10000 to win the American League Championship.

Tigers games air on Bally Sports Detroit, a unit of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI).