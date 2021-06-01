5 MLB Prop Bets For June 1: Fernando Tatis Jr. Continues To Stay Hot

Major League Baseball is back Tuesday with a jam-packed slate of games. With six matchups featuring teams with winning records, there will be plenty of exciting baseball tonight.

With that, the prop bet market is loaded with enticing options across the board. Last Friday’s prop bets went three out of four with one rainout. Here are five of the top prop bets to target for tonight’s MLB action.

All odds courtesy of Bet MGM.

5. Dylan Cease over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Cease has six or more batters in all but three starts this season despite not going deep into games. Against the division-rival Indians, who strike out at the fifth-lowest rate in the league, Cease is going to have to be efficient to hit the over. Still, even in starts where he has pitched five innings or less, Cease has six or more punchouts in four of six starts.

4. Fernando Tatis Jr. over 0.5 RBI (+115)

Tatis is riding a massive hot streak over his last 13 games. He has raised his batting average from .240 to .299 in that span and has driven in at least one run in 10 of those games. Just about any Tatis prop bet is appealing right now, but let’s go with what is closer to a sure thing here.

San Diego is fourth in the league in OBP, giving Tatis plenty of at-bats with runners in scoring position. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has struggled in that regard this season as well.

3. Jesse Winker over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Winker finished May with nine multi-hit games and seven home runs for the month. To hit the over on total bases taken, he either needs to reach base twice or get one extra-base hit. Given his power outburst thus far in 2021, that's not a tough ask. Winker is hitting .348 with 13 home runs, showing that reaching base is no problem for the 27-year-old Reds outfielder.

2. Tyler Glasnow over 8.5 strikeouts (-110)

Fresh off of getting swept by the Detroit Tigers, the slumping Yankees offense heads into a matchup against the red-hot Tyler Glasnow. They have scored two or fewer runs in 10 of their last 15 games and are striking out at one of the highest rates in baseball over that stretch.

Glasnow, fresh off of dominating the Royals in his last start, has hit the over for strikeouts in seven of his last 10 starts

1.Marcus Stroman under 2.5 earned runs (-110)

Jacob DeGrom shut out the Diamondbacks in six innings last night and now it's Stroman’s turn to face off against the slumping Arizona offense. He enters the start with a 2.47 ERA and has given up less than three earned runs in all but two outings this season. After starting out hot, the Diamondbacks lineup is hit below .230 in May.