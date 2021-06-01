Will Javier Baez And The Chicago Cubs Stay Hot? MLB Daily Fantasy Picks For June 1

As the calendar turns to June, Major League Baseball’s best now have two months of play under their belts.

With 15 games on the schedule, there are plenty of top options and value players to target in daily fantasy. Several matchups between the best in the National League offer top fantasy appeal as well.

Using a DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) $50,000 salary, here is an optimal lineup to target for Tuesday’s action.

Pitcher- Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees ($9,800)

Glasnow dominated the Royals last time out, pitching eight scoreless innings and striking out 11. The Yankees are fresh off of getting swept by the Detroit Tigers and are sputtering offensively, averaging the seventh-fewest runs per game. Glasnow’s strikeout ability is enhanced in a matchup against the high-strikeout Yankees.

Pitcher- German Marquez, Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers ($6,600)

Marquez is an attractive option anytime he starts on the road, but a home start against the Rangers is an equally good option. He is coming off of back-to-back quality starts, totaling 13 innings with just one earned run. The Rangers are fifth in baseball in strikeouts and in the bottom half of the league in runs scored. For a value starter, Marquez has the potential to far outperform his salary here.

C- Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees ($3,800)

Zunino is on a tear at the moment. Over the past 10 games, he has five home runs and nine RBIs. For a catcher, he's among the top power-hitting options, especially in the hitter-friendly Yankees Stadium.

1B- Carlos Santana, Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($3,800)

Santana also finished out the month of May batting well, with eight runs batted in over the final 10 games. Continuing to chase value with this pick, Santana enters a favorable matchup against the Pirates pitching staff, which allows the eighth-most runs per game in the league.

2B- Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals ($4,600)

Albies hasn't performed to expectations this season, hitting just .235 through 48 games. Still, he has nine home runs and sees plenty of opportunities to drive in runs in the loaded Braves lineup. Not in the top-10 second base options for Tuesday, Albies is worth a look given his upside and ability to break out a multi-hit game at any time.

SS- Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres ($4,600)

Baez hit two home runs on Memorial Day to bring his season total up to 13. He has hits in eight of his last 10 games, including RBIs in five. Ryan Weathers is starting for San Diego in what looks to be a bullpen game as he only has one start over four innings this season.

3B- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ($4,900)

Arenado is batting .284 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in his first season as a Cardinal. Against left-handed starters this season, Arenado is batting .342 with better power. David Price, the projected starter for Los Angeles, has been limited since returning from injury. Arenado is too good of a choice to pass up at a strong third base position.

OF- Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres ($5,400)

Doubling down on Cubs stars, Bryant is a top outfield option for Tuesday. On the season, Bryant is batting .320 with 12 home runs in the midst of a resurgent campaign. The former MVP has RBIs in five of the last six games for the surging Cubs. Once thought of as a trade piece at the deadline, Bryant is now leading the Cubs towards the top of the NL Central.

OF- Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox ($3,700)

Tucker, once one of the top prospects in baseball, got off to a terrible start to the season, batting .181 in April. He raised that average to .230 to end May. Tucker’s power has been consistent, with 11 home runs for the AL West-leading Astros. With his potential and improved play, Tucker is a solid mid-salary target for daily fantasy.

OF- Will Myers, San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ($2,800)

Myers is on a five-game hitting streak and has RBIs in four straight. At a low salary for the day, riding out his hot streak is a fine choice to round out any daily fantasy lineup and opens up salary to chase top options.