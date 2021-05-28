NBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks For May 28: Celtics, Clippers Look To Stay Alive

We have three NBA games tonight, with the Mavericks and Nets both looking to go up 3-0 in their respective series. The Knicks will travel to Atlanta as they look to break their series tiebreaker. With good value in all three games, here is our picks for the top NBA daily fantasy lineup.

You can check out our game betting previews and how to watch here and our top prop bets for tonight here.

All player values are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a $50,000 salary limit.

Poing Guard: Trae Young ($8,600)

The NBA’s new villain, trash-talking Trae is having a great playoff debut, averaging 31 points and 8.5 assists. He has a steep price tag, but he will look to show out in front of his home crowd.

Shooting Guard: Joe Harris ($5,100)

Joe Harris is another player who has taken a step up in the playoffs, averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 3 pointers made through two games. With the Celtics’ defense focused on Brooklyn’s big three, look for Harris to hang behind the line and rain threes.

Small Forward: Alec Burks ($5,000)

A favorite of Coach Tom Thibodeau, Alec Burks is being given the green light to shoot whenever he wants and he has responded with 19 points a game this postseason. He puts up solid rebounds and assists and will be looking to lead the Knicks to a victory in Atlanta.

Power Forward: Jayson Tatum ($9,400)

Tatum had his best year as a pro in 2021, averaging 26.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. If Boston goes down 3-0 in the series, it's all but over and Tatum is going to do everything he can to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Center: Robert Williams ($5,200)

Timelord is one of the best statistical per minute players in NBA history and Brad Stevens has said that he wants to use Williams more. Williams is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks in only 20 minutes this postseason and with a weak Brooklyn frontcourt, look for Williams to take advantage.

Guard: Marcus Smart ($5,900)

Marcus Smart has been on a tear this postseason, averaging 18 points alongside his All-NBA caliber defense. He should get a lot of minutes tonight as he will be tasked with guarding Harden and Irving, meaning he will have plenty of opportunities to rack up stats.

Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr. ($5,500)

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging nearly 25 points these playoffs and there seems to be no end in sight. Dallas has taken a commanding 2-0 lead against Los Angeles and with Hardaway feeling it, look for points to rain down.

Utility: Rajon Rondo ($4,600)

A year after winning a championship with the Lakers, Rondo finds himself on the other Los Angeles team that is desperate for a win. Rondo has the experience to make a difference and if he doesn’t want the Clippers to go home early, he will show out tonight.