Best NBA Prop Bets For May 28, 2021: Nets Look To Take 3-0 Series Lead Behind Harden And Harris

We had our top prop bet hit Thursday and with another three playoff games on the slate for tonight, we bring you our top NBA prop bets for Friday, May 28, 2021.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

5: Joe Harris To Score More Points Than Marcus Smart (+105)

Marcus Smart is averaging more points this playoff series than Joe Harris, but it's by such a minuscule margin that it's feasible for Harris to score. If Brooklyn goes up early, we can expect to see a lot of Harris and if he is feeling it, no one is stopping him. Getting plus odds is awesome value for a lethal shooter.

4: Joe Harris First Field Goal Of The Game (+1000)

Continuing our big bet on Joe Harris to have a great night, look out for Harris to score the first basket of the game. The most probable way this would happen is if one of Brooklyn’s "big three" drove in the paint and kicked it out to Harris for a three, something that has happened a bunch this season. Sign me up for +1000 odds any day.

3: Hawks And Mavericks To Each Win The Opening Tip (+265)

An exclusive bet brought to you by the Barstool Sportsbook, this bet has boosted odds of +265 from +230. We hit one of these bets on Wednesday and like the chance of this one hitting as well. Clint Capela And Kristaps Porzingis are both great at tip-offs and I like the odds of that happening tonight.

2: Alec Burks Over 20.5 Points, Rebounds And Assists (-113)

Alec Burks is averaging 19 points through two playoff games so all he needs is two rebounds or assists, stats where he is averaging 5.5 and 3 respectively. Knicks will look to take a 2-1 series lead and Alec Burks is going to help them do that.

1: James Harden To Record A Double-Double (-113)

James Harden is a nightly threat to get a triple-double and with an opportunity to get a double-double through either rebounds or assists, -113 is good value for the former MVP.

Photo credit: Game Face, via Wikimedia Commons