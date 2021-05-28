 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NBA Playoff Games For May 28, 2021: How To Watch And Betting Odds

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
NBA Playoff Games For May 28, 2021: How To Watch And Betting Odds

Knicks @ Hawks: The New York Knicks versus Atlanta Hawks will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed on ESPN, which is owned by Disney (NYSE: DIS).

Nets @ Celtics: The Brooklyn Nets versus the Boston Celtics will be played at The Garden in Boston. The tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on ABC.

Clippers @ Mavericks: The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks will be played in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. The game will be shown on ESPN with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.

All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds

 

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Knicks

+5 (-113)

Over 211 (-113)

+170

Hawks

-5 (-108)

Under 211 (-108)

-210

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Nets

-8 (-107)

Over 227 (-110)

-345

Celtics

+8 (-114)

Under 227 (-110)

+265

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Clippers

-2.5

Over 219.5 (-108)

-139

Mavericks

+2.5

Under 219.5 (-113)

+117

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Big Tech Lobby Groups Challenge Florida's New Tech Law: Reuters
Boeing, Intel Lead The DIA Higher Thursday
Aaron Rodgers And Packers Tension Grows: What Bettors Should Know
Wayne Gretzky Joining Turner Sports NHL Coverage, Spurns ESPN
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Trump Tried To Bribe A Senator To Drop Probe Of Patriots' Spygate Scandal: ESPN Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: basketball NBA sports bettingSports General