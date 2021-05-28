NBA Playoff Games For May 28, 2021: How To Watch And Betting Odds
Knicks @ Hawks: The New York Knicks versus Atlanta Hawks will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed on ESPN, which is owned by Disney (NYSE: DIS).
Nets @ Celtics: The Brooklyn Nets versus the Boston Celtics will be played at The Garden in Boston. The tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on ABC.
Clippers @ Mavericks: The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks will be played in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. The game will be shown on ESPN with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.
Betting Odds
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Knicks
|
+5 (-113)
|
Over 211 (-113)
|
+170
|
Hawks
|
-5 (-108)
|
Under 211 (-108)
|
-210
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Nets
|
-8 (-107)
|
Over 227 (-110)
|
-345
|
Celtics
|
+8 (-114)
|
Under 227 (-110)
|
+265
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Clippers
|
-2.5
|
Over 219.5 (-108)
|
-139
|
Mavericks
|
+2.5
|
Under 219.5 (-113)
|
+117
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
