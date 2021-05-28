NBA Playoff Games For May 28, 2021: How To Watch And Betting Odds

Knicks @ Hawks: The New York Knicks versus Atlanta Hawks will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed on ESPN, which is owned by Disney (NYSE: DIS).

Nets @ Celtics: The Brooklyn Nets versus the Boston Celtics will be played at The Garden in Boston. The tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on ABC.

Clippers @ Mavericks: The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks will be played in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. The game will be shown on ESPN with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.

All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Knicks +5 (-113) Over 211 (-113) +170 Hawks -5 (-108) Under 211 (-108) -210

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Nets -8 (-107) Over 227 (-110) -345 Celtics +8 (-114) Under 227 (-110) +265

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Clippers -2.5 Over 219.5 (-108) -139 Mavericks +2.5 Under 219.5 (-113) +117

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)