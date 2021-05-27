Best NBA Prop Bets For May 27, 2021: A Big Night For Devin Booker, LeBron James

What a day yesterday! We had three out of our five prop bets hit and we have another three games to bet on tonight. Here are the top NBA prop bets for May 27.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

#5: Khris Middleton To Score More Points Than Bam Adebayo (-152)

Khris Middleton is one of the most disrespected players in the NBA. After nearly shooting 50-40-90 in the regular season, he is now averaging 22 points through the first two playoff games. Bam is averaging 12 points this postseason and with Giannis patrolling the paint, we don’t expect that to change.

You can check out the Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Game 3 betting preview here.

#4: LeBron James Double-Double (-125)

The best part about this bet is that LeBron can easily get a double-double from either assist or rebounds. Averaging 9.5 assists this postseason, watch LeBron feed his big man as they try to take advantage of a Phoenix frontcourt without much size after DeAndre Ayton.

#3: Anthony Davis And Devin Booker To Each Score 25+ Points (+160)

An exclusive bet brought to you by the Barstool Sportsbook, this bet has boosted odds of +160 from +135. Booker has been on a tear all season long and that has extended into the postseason, averaging 32.5 points these playoffs. AD had a poor performance in Game 1 but roared back in Game 2, scoring 34 points.

Both players should be able to eclipse 25 points as they try to lead their teams to victory. Our Game 3 betting preview for the Phoenix Suns vs the Los Angeles Lakers can be found here.

#2: Robert Covington Over 7.5 Points (-113)

One of the best 3 and D players in the NBA, RoCo only needs to make two 3 pointers and a field goal to secure a win for the bettor. Covington is averaging 35.5 minutes this postseason and shooting the ball at a 50% rate, so if he takes a couple more shots tonight, which isn’t unlikely, he will beat his scoring projection.

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trailblazers Game 3 betting preview can be seen here.

#1: Devin Booker Over 4.5 Assists (-159)

After getting injured in Game 1, Chris Paul only played 22 minutes in Game 2. If he still isn’t fully healthy for Game 3 tonight, we can once again expect to see Devin Booker play lots of point guard. Booker is averaging 5.5 assists a game this postseason and he might see those numbers increase after tonight’s bout.