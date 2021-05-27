 Skip to main content

Can Suns Steal A Win In LA? Phoenix Suns Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 Betting Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 11:45am   Comments
The Los Angeles Lakers came back to tie the series 1-1 after a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix is the higher seed, but the Lakers are the defending champs. Which team should be considered the underdog?

The Series’ Storyline: Can Chris Paul beat LeBron James In Their First Ever Playoff Matchup?

How To Watch: The Suns-Lakers will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

 

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Suns

+7 (-110)

Over 211.5 (-112)

+240

Lakers

-7 (-112)

Under 211.5 (-109)

-295

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Phoenix:

  • The Over is 11-1 in Phoenix’s last 12 road games.
  • The Suns shoot the ball at a 49% rate, good for second-best in the NBA.
  • Phoenix has no major injuries for tonight’s matchup.

Betting Stats For Los Angeles:

  • The Lakers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as home favorites.
  • Los Angeles’ defense keeps opponents shooting the three ball at the fourth-worst rate in the NBA.
  • The Lakers have no one on the injury report.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • The public expects the Suns to cover as they are receiving 60% of the spread bets.
  • The Over is getting 66% of the public’s love.
  • Despite a steep Moneyline, the Lakers still control 64% of the bets.

