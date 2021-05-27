Can Suns Steal A Win In LA? Phoenix Suns Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 Betting Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers came back to tie the series 1-1 after a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix is the higher seed, but the Lakers are the defending champs. Which team should be considered the underdog?
The Series’ Storyline: Can Chris Paul beat LeBron James In Their First Ever Playoff Matchup?
How To Watch: The Suns-Lakers will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Suns
|
+7 (-110)
|
Over 211.5 (-112)
|
+240
|
Lakers
|
-7 (-112)
|
Under 211.5 (-109)
|
-295
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Phoenix:
- The Over is 11-1 in Phoenix’s last 12 road games.
- The Suns shoot the ball at a 49% rate, good for second-best in the NBA.
- Phoenix has no major injuries for tonight’s matchup.
Betting Stats For Los Angeles:
- The Lakers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as home favorites.
- Los Angeles’ defense keeps opponents shooting the three ball at the fourth-worst rate in the NBA.
- The Lakers have no one on the injury report.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- The public expects the Suns to cover as they are receiving 60% of the spread bets.
- The Over is getting 66% of the public’s love.
- Despite a steep Moneyline, the Lakers still control 64% of the bets.
