MLB Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks For May 27: Are The Chicago White Sox In For A Big Night?

With only six games on Thursday evening, daily fantasy picks are limited, but also offer solid value across the board. Using a DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) lineup with a $50,000 salary, here are the top targets to roster at each position for Thursday night.

Pitcher- Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds ($8,500)

Strasburg comes at a discount here. When healthy, he is one of the best pitchers in baseball, holding a career 3.20 ERA. With recent injuries, his current sample size is small, but betting on a healthy Strasburg usually pays off in fantasy.

Pitcher- Chris Flexen, Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers ($6,200)

Daily fantasy requires chasing value players. Flexen, facing off against the high-strikeout Rangers offense, offers just that. He holds a 2.18 ERA at home this season and should put up a good enough night as one of the lower-priced starting pitchers.

C- Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ($4,000)

Posey is experiencing a resurgent season. He is hitting .339 with nine home runs, the best pairing among all catchers. Offensive output from catchers doesn’t often come with power and average, which puts Posey in the top-tier of catchers to target for the foreseeable future.

1B- Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles ($5,300)

The White Sox have an extremely favorable matchup against Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman. Zimmerman holds a 5.59 ERA through seven starts and has surrendered nine home runs. Abreu’s power is appealing in this matchup, one where Chicago should have plenty of runners on base.

2B- Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles ($3,300)

Loading up on White Sox is a good strategy tonight, and Madrigal is on a hot streak. He has three hits in both of the past two games. He is starting to show the potential that made him a top prospect and is a top second baseman to target today.

SS- Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles ($5,500)

Completing the Chicago trifecta is Tim Anderson. He hits over .300 against left-handed pitching and should rake against the middling Zimmerman. Baltimore’s pitching staff is a mess and Anderson, along with the rest of Chicago’s lineup, is in line for a big night.

3B- Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants ($4,700)

Giants starter Alex Wood is on a roll, but Turner is off to a strong start this season, batting .271 with eight homers. With many top first basemen off the night slate, Turner is an excellent mid-range option.

OF-Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners ($3,600)

Garcia has been one of baseball’s breakout stars. His .288 average and 16 home runs seemingly came out of nowhere, but he isn’t showing signs of slowing down. He isn’t among the top-10 most expensive outfielders of the day either, which makes him all the more attractive of an option.

OF- Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($3,100)

Carlson is batting .285 this season with a .371 OBP. While his power is absent, Carlson is a very cheap option given his numbers this season. As he continues to develop, he may become a regular DFS pick, but for today he is one of the best values.

OF- Nicholas Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals ($5,100)

Castellanos is on a 12-game hit streak, with multiple hits in nine of those games. In that time, he has been one of the top fantasy outfielders. Facing a tough matchup in Strasburg should not cool Castellanos down, however.