Is Luka Doncic A Legitimate Top 5 Player? Dallas Mavericks Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 2 Betting Preview

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
The Dallas Mavericks upset the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday behind an other-worldly triple-double from Luka Doncic.

The Series’ Storyline: Will “Playoff P” make an appearance?

How To Watch: Dallas vs. Los Angeles will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Mavericks

+7 (-110)

Over 215.5 (-112)

+240

Clippers

-7 (-112)

Under 215.5 (-109)

-295

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Dallas:

  • The Over is 4-0 in the Mavericks’ last four games after a win.
  • The Mavericks are a top-five team in terms of the opponent’s free throw percentage.
  • Maxi Kleber is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Betting Stats For Los Angeles:

  • The Under is 5-0-1 in Los Angeles’ last six games as home favorites.
  • The Clippers have the best three-point percentage in the league, shooting them at a 41.1% rate.
  • Center Demarcus Cousins is questionable for tonight’s matchup

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • The spread is nearly even, with 51% in favor of the Clippers.
  • The Over is getting 71% of the bets, but the under is receiving 82% of the money.
  • The Clippers are getting 64% of Moneyline bets and 80% of the money.

