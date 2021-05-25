Is Luka Doncic A Legitimate Top 5 Player? Dallas Mavericks Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 2 Betting Preview

The Dallas Mavericks upset the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday behind an other-worldly triple-double from Luka Doncic.

The Series’ Storyline: Will “Playoff P” make an appearance?

How To Watch: Dallas vs. Los Angeles will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Mavericks +7 (-110) Over 215.5 (-112) +240 Clippers -7 (-112) Under 215.5 (-109) -295

Betting Stats For Dallas:

The Over is 4-0 in the Mavericks’ last four games after a win.

The Mavericks are a top-five team in terms of the opponent’s free throw percentage.

Maxi Kleber is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Betting Stats For Los Angeles:

The Under is 5-0-1 in Los Angeles’ last six games as home favorites.

The Clippers have the best three-point percentage in the league, shooting them at a 41.1% rate.

Center Demarcus Cousins is questionable for tonight’s matchup

Where The Public Is Betting: