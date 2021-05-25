Is Luka Doncic A Legitimate Top 5 Player? Dallas Mavericks Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 2 Betting Preview
The Dallas Mavericks upset the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday behind an other-worldly triple-double from Luka Doncic.
The Series’ Storyline: Will “Playoff P” make an appearance?
How To Watch: Dallas vs. Los Angeles will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Mavericks
|
+7 (-110)
|
Over 215.5 (-112)
|
+240
|
Clippers
|
-7 (-112)
|
Under 215.5 (-109)
|
-295
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Dallas:
- The Over is 4-0 in the Mavericks’ last four games after a win.
- The Mavericks are a top-five team in terms of the opponent’s free throw percentage.
- Maxi Kleber is questionable with an Achilles injury.
Betting Stats For Los Angeles:
- The Under is 5-0-1 in Los Angeles’ last six games as home favorites.
- The Clippers have the best three-point percentage in the league, shooting them at a 41.1% rate.
- Center Demarcus Cousins is questionable for tonight’s matchup
Where The Public Is Betting:
- The spread is nearly even, with 51% in favor of the Clippers.
- The Over is getting 71% of the bets, but the under is receiving 82% of the money.
- The Clippers are getting 64% of Moneyline bets and 80% of the money.
