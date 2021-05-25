5 Best NBA Prop Bets For May 25, 2021: Can LeBron Score A Triple-Double?

With three playoff games on the schedule for Tuesday night, there are plenty of prop bets available to gamble with. Our top two prop bets from Monday both hit and we're back to bring you our top five NBA prop bets for May 25.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

5: Kristaps Porzingis First Basket Of The Game (+550)

After an amazing performance from Luka Doncic in game one, the Los Angeles Clippers will focus all their effort on stopping him. This leaves Kristaps Porzingis to control the game. He could easily score the first basket off a Doncic assist and we like the odds they are giving us.

4: LeBron James To Record A Triple-Double (+450)

He may be 36 years old, but LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA. After a game one loss, he will be fueled to lead his team to a victory. He was three rebounds away from a triple-double on Sunday, but he will try to get one tonight en route to a Lakers' victory.

3: Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points (-113)

Jayson Tatum had an uncharacteristic game one, scoring 22 points on 30% shooting. He should experience some positive regression and shoot at least 40% from the floor. He took a lot of shots, meaning he has all the volume to be able to score at least 31.

2: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving To All Score 20+ Points (+155)

A Barstool Sportsbook special, this bet has boosted odds from +125 to +155. All three superstars averaged over 20 points this season and it's well reasoned that they will all bring their best effort to win.

1: Anthony Davis Over 25.5 Points (-113)

After the Suns "upset" the Lakers, Anthony Davis put the loss on himself. Only scoring 13 points on 30% shooting, he fell way below expectations. Davis should enter tonight’s game with a vengeance and will look to dominate the paint against the young DeAndre Ayton.