10 Best Prop Bets For May 24, 2021: Middleton Scores, Turnbull Strikeouts And More

Individual games are important, but the most fun bets are prop bets.

Prop bets are wild and crazy and some of the purest forms of gambling. If you're looking to add a kick to your bets tonight, check out Benzinga's top 10 prop bets for May 24.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

10: Khris Middleton First Basket (+650)

After hitting the game-winning bucket in the first game of the series, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton provides good value to score the first field goal of the game. Look for the Bucks to try to get him involved early on and capitalize on last game's success.

9: Fernando Tatis Jr. To Hit A Home Run (+350)

The face of the franchise for the San Diego Padres, Tatis is coming off a two-home run game, including a grand slam. He has returned from injury in a big way, leading the Padres to a nine-game winning streak. The San Diego Padres will be playing in Miller Park, home of the Brewers, and one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the majors. Tatis will look to continue his great season with another moonshot tonight.

8: Chicago White Sox To Score 1st And Win (+165)

This two-way bet requires the Chicago White Sox to score first and to win the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but this is good value as the Sox's ace, Lance Lynn, will be taking the mound. Lynn is having another fantastic season, entering tonight's game with a 4-1 record to go alongside his steller 1.55 ERA. The Cardinals will struggle to hit off of Lynn, meaning the White Sox should have all the opportunity to score first and secure the victory.

7: Nikola Jokic To Record A Triple-Double (+300)

MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic will look to carry his team to a win tonight to try and even the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trailblazers. "The Joker" averaged 26-10-8 during the regular season, but only recorded one assist in Denver's loss to the Blazers in game one. He will look to distribute the ball more and subsequently record a triple-double in tonight's bout.

6: 2+ NHL Games To Reach Overtime (+200)

A Barstool Sportsbook-specific bet, this bet is for two out of the five NHL games tonight to reach overtime. The odds are boosted from +180 to +200 for this bet. Teams are more likely to reach overtime in the playoffs, making this a serious value bet.

5: Giannis Antetokounmpo Double-Double And Win (-134)

At this point, it's basically a guarantee Giannis will score at least 10 points and that he can pull down 10 boards, so the only question is if you believe the Milwaukee Bucks will beat the Miami Heat. Giannis pulled down 18 boards en route to the Bucks victory in game one and the Bucks are fueled by a desire to get revenge on the Heat after a devastating loss last season, so it can be expected that the two-time MVP will pull out all the stops to secure his team a win.

4: Auston Matthews 1st Goal (+650)

Toronto Maple Leafs' superstar Auston Matthews provides good value in scoring the game's first goal. The Leafs are missing John Tavares, who injured himself in game one, meaning Matthews will have to take on the bulk of the offense. This allows him to have ample opportunity to score and try to lead his team to victory.

3: Spencer Turnbull Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-162)

Spencer Turnbull takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers after a thrilling no-hitter against the Mariners in his last start. Turnbull struck out nine in that game and he seems probable to get to at least five against the division rival Cleveland Indians. It's always a challenge to pitch after a no-no, but Turnbull seems up for the challenge.

2: Damian Lillard And Nikola Jokic Each To Score 30+ Points (+240)

Another Barstool Sportsbook boosted bet, the odds have been increased from +210 to +240. Both superstars are going to look to lead their teams to victory. Both Jokic and Lillard scored 34 points in game one and both are looking to do the same thing again. The Trailblazers won, but don't count out Denver tonight. It is in the playoffs where legends are made and both studs will look to cement themselves as some of the game's greatest.

1: Milwaukee Bucks -1.5 1st Quarter (-110)

The Bucks have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA and they should easily lead the game at the end of the first quarter. The Heat's biggest strength comes from their bench, but the bench doesn't play in the opening minutes. Between the three Milawuakee superstars, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks should jump out to an early lead en route to their hopes of taking a 2-0 series lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo credit: Erik Drost, Wikimedia