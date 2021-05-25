 Skip to main content

Is Joe Harris Key To A Brooklyn Victory? Boston Celtics Vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 2 Betting Preview

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Is Joe Harris Key To A Brooklyn Victory? Boston Celtics Vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 2 Betting Preview

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 in game one of this Eastern Conference first-round matchup. It was Joe Harris who statistically put up the best line, posting a +/- of +22, the best out of all players.

The Series’ Storyline: Can Jayson Tatum really stop the Nets Big 3?

How To Watch: Boston vs Brooklyn will be played at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Celtics

+9.5 (-114)

Over 228 (-108)

+350

Nets

-9.5 (-107)

Under 228 (-113)

-455

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Boston:

  • The Under is 4-0 in Boston’s last four games.
  • The Celtics are the sixth-best team in blocks per game.
  • Robert Williams is probable for tonight’s bout.

Betting Stats For Brooklyn:

  • Brooklyn is 6-0 ATS in their last six games
  • Brooklyn is the second-best team in terms of points per game
  • The Nets have no new injuries.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • 62% of spread bets are in favor of the Nets
  • The Over is gathering 58% of the bets.
  • Brooklyn dominates the Moneyline, controlling 81% of the bets and 99% of the money.

