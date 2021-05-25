Is Joe Harris Key To A Brooklyn Victory? Boston Celtics Vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 2 Betting Preview
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 in game one of this Eastern Conference first-round matchup. It was Joe Harris who statistically put up the best line, posting a +/- of +22, the best out of all players.
The Series’ Storyline: Can Jayson Tatum really stop the Nets Big 3?
How To Watch: Boston vs Brooklyn will be played at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Celtics
|
+9.5 (-114)
|
Over 228 (-108)
|
+350
|
Nets
|
-9.5 (-107)
|
Under 228 (-113)
|
-455
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Boston:
- The Under is 4-0 in Boston’s last four games.
- The Celtics are the sixth-best team in blocks per game.
- Robert Williams is probable for tonight’s bout.
Betting Stats For Brooklyn:
- Brooklyn is 6-0 ATS in their last six games
- Brooklyn is the second-best team in terms of points per game
- The Nets have no new injuries.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- 62% of spread bets are in favor of the Nets
- The Over is gathering 58% of the bets.
- Brooklyn dominates the Moneyline, controlling 81% of the bets and 99% of the money.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Boston Brooklyn Celtics NBA Nets sports bettingSports General