Is Joe Harris Key To A Brooklyn Victory? Boston Celtics Vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 2 Betting Preview

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 in game one of this Eastern Conference first-round matchup. It was Joe Harris who statistically put up the best line, posting a +/- of +22, the best out of all players.

The Series’ Storyline: Can Jayson Tatum really stop the Nets Big 3?

How To Watch: Boston vs Brooklyn will be played at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT.

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV.

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Celtics +9.5 (-114) Over 228 (-108) +350 Nets -9.5 (-107) Under 228 (-113) -455

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings

Betting Stats For Boston:

The Under is 4-0 in Boston’s last four games.

The Celtics are the sixth-best team in blocks per game.

Robert Williams is probable for tonight’s bout.

Betting Stats For Brooklyn:

Brooklyn is 6-0 ATS in their last six games

Brooklyn is the second-best team in terms of points per game

The Nets have no new injuries.

Where The Public Is Betting: