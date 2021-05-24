Khris Middleton Finally Getting Respect? Miami Heat Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Betting Odds And Picks
After a thrilling game one that saw the Milwaukee Bucks claim an overtime victory, the Miami Heat will look to try and even their first-round series Monday night.
The Storyline: Can Milwaukee get revenge on Miami after the Heat prematurely ended the Bucks season last year?
How To Watch: The Heat versus the Bucks will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST and be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The game will be broadcasted from TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T). You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Heat
|
+4.5 (-108)
|
Over 223 (-108)
|
+160
|
Bucks
|
-4.5 (-114)
|
Under 223 (-113)
|
-195
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Miami:
- Jimmy Butler forced overtime in Game 1 with a buzzer-beating layup against Giannis, but even with overtime, the over couldn’t hit.
- In the regular season, Miami was in the bottom five in points scored as a team, but top five in the least points allowed.
- Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo put up subpar lines in Game 1 compared to their season averages.
- The Heat was led in game one by guards Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson, who scored 25 and 24 points, respectively.
- The Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 games ATS, but are only 35-36-2 for the season as a whole.
- The Over is 4-0 in Miami’s last four games following a loss.
- Miami has no new injury updates for tonight’s game, but only two key players played over 60 games this season: Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.
Betting Stats For Milwaukee
- Khris Middleton was snubbed from this year’s All-Star Game, but proved he is a superstar in game on.
- Milwaukee was the NBA’s best team offensively this season, ranking first in points scored and second in rebounds.
- Milwaukee’s superstars paved the way for victory as all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday scored over 20 points.
- Brook Lopez outperformed his season averages in the series opener, scoring six more points and gathering three more rebounds than expected.
- The Bucks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games, capping off a disappointing betting season.
- The Over is 8-0 in the Bucks’ last eight Monday games.
- Point guard Jeff Teague is questionable for tonight’s bout.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- The Heat is getting 62% of the public bets to cover.
- The Over is receiving 57% of the action.
- Milwaukee has 57% of the Moneyline love.
