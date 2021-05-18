Is Ja Morant A Top 5 Point Guard? Spurs-Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Betting Preview
Wednesday night will see the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs travel to Memphis to take on the ninth-seeded Grizzlies. The winner of this game will play against the winner of the Lakers-Warriors game on Friday night for the eighth seed. The loser will be eliminated for playoff contention and participate in the Draft Lottery later this year.
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Total Points
|
Moneyline
|
Spurs
|
+3 (-110)
|
Over 225 (-110)
|
+120
|
Grizzlies
|
-3 (-110)
|
Under 225 (-110)
|
-148
The Breakdown For The Spurs
- Demar DeRozan leads this Spurs team in points per game with 21.6 and assists per game with a career-best 6.9.
- Dejounte Murray has put up nice counting stats alongside his incredible defense this season.
- San Antonio has the second-best assist to turnover ratio in the league.
- The Spurs are missing injury-prone guard Derrick White, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.
- The Spurs are an even 36-36 on the over/under this season.
The Breakdown For The Grizzlies
- After calling himself a top-five point guard, Ja Morant will need to be better than his great, but not incredible, season with averages of 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game.
- After missing most of the season, Jaren Jackson Jr. is returning to form with averages of 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- The Grizzlies are the NBA’s fourth-best rebounding team, averaging a little more than 46 boards a game.
- Memphis will be taking the court without guard Grayson Allen.
- The Grizzlies are a very profitable team against the spread, going 42-30 this season.
Storyline To Watch: Former teammates Demar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas go head-to-head in a game where both look for a chance to win their first playoff series since leaving Toronto.
Matchup To Watch: The key matchup to watch will be how Ja Morant can score and lead his team to victory against defensive standout Dejounte Murray and a Greg Popovich-led Spurs team.
