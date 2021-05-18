Is Ja Morant A Top 5 Point Guard? Spurs-Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Betting Preview

Wednesday night will see the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs travel to Memphis to take on the ninth-seeded Grizzlies. The winner of this game will play against the winner of the Lakers-Warriors game on Friday night for the eighth seed. The loser will be eliminated for playoff contention and participate in the Draft Lottery later this year.

Team Spread Total Points Moneyline Spurs +3 (-110) Over 225 (-110) +120 Grizzlies -3 (-110) Under 225 (-110) -148

The Breakdown For The Spurs

Demar DeRozan leads this Spurs team in points per game with 21.6 and assists per game with a career-best 6.9.

Dejounte Murray has put up nice counting stats alongside his incredible defense this season.

San Antonio has the second-best assist to turnover ratio in the league.

The Spurs are missing injury-prone guard Derrick White, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

The Spurs are an even 36-36 on the over/under this season.

The Breakdown For The Grizzlies

After calling himself a top-five point guard, Ja Morant will need to be better than his great, but not incredible, season with averages of 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game.

After missing most of the season, Jaren Jackson Jr. is returning to form with averages of 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s fourth-best rebounding team, averaging a little more than 46 boards a game.

Memphis will be taking the court without guard Grayson Allen.

The Grizzlies are a very profitable team against the spread, going 42-30 this season.

Storyline To Watch: Former teammates Demar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas go head-to-head in a game where both look for a chance to win their first playoff series since leaving Toronto.

Matchup To Watch: The key matchup to watch will be how Ja Morant can score and lead his team to victory against defensive standout Dejounte Murray and a Greg Popovich-led Spurs team.