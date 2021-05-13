3 MLB Betting Lines To Watch For May 13: Divisional Matchups Lead The Way

St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers; First Pitch @ 1:40 p.m. ET

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cardinals +1.5 (-210) Over 6.5 (-117) +109 Brewers -1.5 (+175) Under 6.5 (-104) -126

*Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks

St. Louis’ Season: After a blockbuster trade for Nolan Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals are performing up to expectation, entering this matchup with a 22-15 record, first in the NL Central. In a duel of aces, young stud Jack Flaherty takes the mound with a perfect 6-0 record to go along with a 2.83 ERA. The Cardinals will look to try to take the three-game series today after the first two games were split.

Key Stats St. Louis:

St. Louis’ two superstar infielders, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, have combined for 12 home runs this season, with a total of 47 home runs hit by the Cardinals.

Shortstop and team home run leader Paul Dejong is questionable for today’s game with an upper-body injury.

The over is 3-0-1 in Flaherty’s last four road starts.

Milwaukee’s Season: The Milwaukee Brewers have had a nice start to the season. Righty Corbin Burnes is following up his breakthrough 2020 with a stellar 1.53 ERA in five games, yet his record still stands at only 2-2. They currently sit in second place in the NL Central, only behind the Cardinals so a win here helps push the Brewers into first.

Key Stats For Milwaukee:

Batting for Milwaukee has been lackluster this year, ranking in the bottom half in the league in runs per game, home runs, batting average, and OPS.

Superstar Christian Yelich will once again sit on the sidelines, nursing an injury.

The under is 3-0-1 in Burnes’ last four starts against NL Central teams.

New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay; First Pitch @ 7:10 p.m. ET

Team Spread Total Moneyline Yankees -1.5 (+117) Over 8 (-113 -142 Rays +1.5 (-139) Under 8 (-107) +123

*Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks

New York’s Season: After a slow start to open the season, the New York Yankees are on fire, winning eight of their last 10, including the past two games against the Rays. Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Yankees, coming in with a 1-2 record and a 5.02 ERA after missing all of last season. New York is one game behind on Boston for the AL East division lead, making today an important win.

Key Stats For New York:

Batting was seen as the strength of this team headed into the season, but as a team, the Yankees are only hitting .221, 24th in the MLB.

Starting shortstop Gleybor Torres is questionable for today’s bout with an illness.

The under has hit in New York’s past four games.

Tampa Bay’s Season: The reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays have had a subpar season, at least in division rankings. They are fourth in the AL East, but they are only three games back on the Red Sox for the lead. 41-year-old Rich Hill starts for the Rays with a 5.17 ERA, as the team tries to avoid being swept in the final game of the series

Key Stats For Tampa Bay:

Last year’s postseason darling Randy Arozerena is underperforming this year, entering the contest batting .258 with only three home runs.

The Rays have been crippled with injuries this year as seven relievers are out with injury and the team’s leader in BA, Fransico Mejia, is out indefinitely.

Rays are 4-0 in their last four series finale games.

Oakland Athletics @ Boston Red Sox; First Pitch @ 7:10 p.m.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Athletics +1.5 (-200) Over 9 (-110) -105 Red Sox -1.5 (+170) Under 9 (-110) -110

*Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks

Oakland’s Season: After having beaten the Red Sox the past two games, Oakland comes into this game in first place in the AL Central with a record of 23-15. Southpaw Sean Manaea will throw tonight for the A’s, registering a 3-1 record with his 3.07 ERA. The A’s have the second-best winning percentage in the American League, only after the White Sox and a win here can help close the gap.

Key Stats For Oakland:

Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman has been in a slump all season, posting mediocre numbers of five home runs and a .217 batting average.

Oakland has no significant injuries that affect the matchup tonight.

In Oakland’s last six road games, the under is undefeated.

Boston’s City’s Season: After a disappointing 2020, Boston has roared back, posting a 22-16 record to claim first place in the AL East. In seven starts this season, Boston pitcher Garrett Richards has a 2-2 record and a 4.54 ERA as he takes the hill tonight. Boston could use a win tonight to avoid a series sweep and put some separation between them and the Yankees.

Key Stats For Boston: