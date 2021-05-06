Roma Vs. Manchester United: Betting Odds, How To Watch For May 6

All eyes will be on the second tie of Manchester United v. Roma Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United had a field day with Roma in last week’s tie, a 6-2 blowout featuring two goals from both of the club’s top stars Bruno Fernandes and Edison Cavani. So what’s to be expected in Thursday’s matchup?

A number of experts have spoken ahead of the tie, and James Benge of CBS Sports believes Manchester United should have no problem advancing.

“Riddled with injuries, Roma's best hope is that a weakened Manchester United take things easily having effectively booked their passage to the final. Expect the Italian side to at least restore some pride,” Benge said.

According to data from Google insights, history also favors Manchester United:

Manchester United have won five of their last six meetings with Roma across all competitions, drawing the other 1-1 in December 2007

Roma’s 6-2 defeat to Manchester United in the first leg was only the fourth time they have conceded 6+ goals in a match in major European competition, with two coming against Manchester United (Roma lost 7-1 to the Red Devils in 2007)

Europa League Odds

Club Spread Manchester United -0.5, -1 (+105) A.S. Roma +0.5, +1 (-125)

Club Moneyline Manchester United -120, Draw: +305 A.S. Roma +290, Draw: +305

Club Total Manchester United Over 3 (-115) A.S. Roma Under 3 (-105)

Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)