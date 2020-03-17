Tom Brady To Leave Patriots After 20 Years, Continue 'Football Journey Elsewhere'

Tom Brady is leaving the only NFL team he's ever played for, the New England Patriots, after 20 years.

Brady said Tuesday on Instagram that his football now "will take place elsewhere," part of a long thank you message to the Patriots organization and fans. Brady didn't say which team he would sign with, or even whether he would be playing next year, saying only that his "football journey" would be somewhere else.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady, 42, leaves after one of the best runs ever for a quarterback and franchise, having won six Super Bowls - more than any other player. He's played in a record nine Super Bowls and been league MVP three times. He was drafted in 2000 out of the University of Michigan in the sixth round.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady and the Patriots couldn't reach agreement on an extension of his contract after the 2019 season, which ended in uncharacteristic fashion for New England, with an early playoff exit.

Brady has said in the past that he wants to play until age 45.

Related Links:

NFL Players Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement In Highly Contested Vote

Tom Brady's Return To Foxboro Is The Most Expensive NFL Ticket This Season

Photo credit: Andrew Campbell, via Wikimedia Commons