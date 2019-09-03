Market Overview

ProPublica: Trump Tariffs Throw Curveball At Sporting Gear Industry

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 4:00pm   Comments
Prices on China-made sports gear are about to rise as the trade tensions escalate, according to ProPublica.

Golf, lacrosse, basketball and other sports will feel the pinch, too, the publication said. 

“Almost everything you need to play America’s homegrown sport is now made in China, from cleats to batting helmets," ProPublica said. 

With the 15% tariff that took effect this Sunday, baseball players and fans may possibly be affected since so many items necessary to play the sport are made in China. 

This could potentially further impact retail companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), both of which sell sporting gear.

Posted-In: ProPublicaSports Media General

