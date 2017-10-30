Just bring it?

The Michigan State Spartans are having a bit of a bounce-back season. Their record stands at 6-2 after winning three games all of last season, and they currently sit at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 college football poll.

The Spartans hit a bump in the road on Saturday, falling 39-31 to Northwestern in triple overtime. However, their stoic head coach, Mark Dantonio, was able to show his lighter side in his weekly press conference.

Related: The Rock Turns 45: Here's A Look At His Wildly Successful Career

A cell phone ringer featuring a song from the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) movie "Moana," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, started playing in the middle of the presser. The phone belonged to a reporter, but it drew a laugh from Dantonio, a man known for showing little emotion during the season.

While it might not be the coach's phone, The Rock still approves, tweeting, "LOVE THIS. I've played for coaches who remain bad ass and stoic thru ANYTHING. Coach Mark knows damn well he wants to bring into song!"

LOVE THIS. I've played for coaches who remain bad ass and stoic thru ANYTHING. Coach Mark knows damn well he wants to bring into song!

Posted-In: Dwayne Johnson Mark Dantonion Michigan State The RockSports General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.