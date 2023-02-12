Could This Stat Predict Super Bowl LVII Outcome? A Former Hedge Fund Manager Says Winners 'Have One Thing In Common'

Super Bowl LVII is expected to be a close matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While many sports bettors are using stats from the regular season to predict the winner, one former hedge fund manager looks back at Super Bowl history to determine the bet to make.

What Happened: Hundreds of millions of people will tune into Super Bowl LVII on Fox, the broadcast network owned by Fox Corporation FOX that has the 2023 media rights.

Billions of dollars are expected to be bet on the game Sunday.

The Eagles are favored by 1.5 points at DraftKings Inc DKNG, with a close matchup expected between the two teams.

Former hedge fund manager Will Meade is known for sharing his commentary on the stock market on Twitter, where he has nearly 300 million followers. Meade also shares sports betting takes from time to time.

Meade shared his thought on Super Bowl LVII, using past Super Bowls to predict the winner.

“Every Super Bowl winner has one thing in common. They had 23 or more takeaways during the regular season,” Meade tweeted.

During the 2022 regular season, the Eagles had 27 takeaways, ranking third-best in the NFL. The Chiefs had 20 takeaways during the 2022 regular season, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL and failing to pass the threshold seen by all past Super Bowl winners.

The Other Bets Meade Likes: Meade tweeted that he is huge on the Eagles, likely suggesting that he will be betting on the eagles to win the Super Bowl LVII matchup.

Meade also tweeted that he thinks the Eagles will win the game 31-17, suggesting a bigger margin of victory than many are expecting.

The former hedge fund manager sees the Eagles' defense shining through in the game. Meade said the Eagles have the best pass rush since the 1985 Chicago Bears, and said Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be under pressure the whole game.

This leads Meade to select Haason Reddick of the Eagles as his Super Bowl MVP bet. Reddick has the sixth-best betting odds at DraftKings with odds of +3000.

During the 2022 NFL season, Reddick had 49 tackles and 16 sacks, along with five forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. Reddick was tied for second for sacks in the regular season.

In two NFL playoff games, Reddick has 3.5 sacks.

