If These 7 Players Score Touchdowns In Super Bowl LVII, This Bettor Gets $1 Million

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII is expected to be a close game, with the betting spread listed at the Eagles favored by 1.5 points. A bettor is wagering that the Super Bowl will be a high-scoring game, with a seven-player parlay placed to win $1 million.

What Happened: Hundreds of millions of people will tune into Fox, the network owned by Fox Corporation FOX, to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Among those watching the game closely will likely be a bettor who placed a $1,000 parlay on seven players to each score a touchdown in the game with PointsBet.

According to sports reporter Darren Rovell, the seven-leg anytime touchdown parlay includes the following seven players:

Jalen Hurts, QB Eagles

Travis Kelce, TE Chiefs

Kadarius Toney, WR Chiefs

Dallas Goedert, TE Eagles

Miles Sanders, RB Eagles

Isiah Pachecho, RB Chiefs

Boston Scott, RB Eagles

The $1,000 bet placed will pay out winnings of $1 million, according to Rovell.

Why It’s Important: Single game parlays have risen in interest from sports bettors thanks to massive payouts. Under the terms of an SGP bet, all legs have to hit, which means that all seven players listed above need to find the end zone Sunday night for the bet to cash.

The bet includes four Eagles players and three Chiefs players, which could suggest the bettor sees the Eagles scoring more points.

The bet also includes seven players, which would mean 49 points if all the extra points on the touchdowns are also made. The over/under on the game is listed at 50.5 points at DraftKings Inc DKNG, which could mean the over is seeing strong interest in a potential shootout between the two teams in a close game.

On the Super Bowl MVP side of the bets, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is listed as the favorite, with Hurts close behind. With a TE, WR and RB listed above for the Chiefs, Mahomes would have to do his damage through the air.

