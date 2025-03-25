Elon Musk's SpaceX Prepares To Launch New Starlink Dish Promising Gigabit Internet Speeds: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch a new Starlink dish capable of delivering gigabit internet speeds

What Happened: The new dish was discussed during a webinar for Starlink resellers, according to a report by PCMag on Monday.

This development marks a significant upgrade from the current download speeds of approximately 200Mbps.

According to a webinar participant, customers will need to purchase this new dish to access the enhanced speeds. Additionally, SpaceX plans to upgrade its Starlink satellite constellation to utilize a wider range of radio spectrum, pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The company aims to release the gigabit dish later this year, contingent on the successful deployment of third-generation V3 Starlink satellites by the Starship vehicle. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell previously stated that future Starlink speeds could reach up to 2 gigabits, with smaller beams and increased capacity per beam.

Initially, the gigabit service may target business customers, following the company’s strategy of prioritizing enterprises for its most advanced offerings. Meanwhile, SpaceX is also introducing a refreshed flat high-performance dish for enterprise clients, reducing the price of the current model from $2,499 to $1,499.

Why It Matters: The introduction of gigabit-speed Starlink dishes is a pivotal step for SpaceX as it seeks to expand its market reach. Earlier this year, the company reported that its Starlink service had surpassed 4.6 million customers globally, adding 1.6 million new users in just seven months.

The expansion is part of a broader strategy that includes partnerships with major telecom providers in India, potentially expanding access to over 850 million users.

Moreover, SpaceX is enhancing its satellite capabilities with the deployment of third-generation satellites, which are expected to significantly boost bandwidth and reduce latency.

Elon Musk has indicated that these satellites will be launched using the larger Starship vehicle, allowing for a 10X increase in bandwidth. This technological leap is expected to enhance connectivity in various sectors, including aviation, as evidenced by United Airlines’ plans to install Starlink on its regional aircraft, improving Wi-Fi speeds by 50 times.

