Elon Musk Or Larry Ellison? Dan Ives On Who Could Win TikTok's Billion-Dollar Soap Opera: 'Someone Hand Picked From Beijing But Also Trump's White House'

Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S., Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Oracle Corp.'s ORCL Larry Ellison have emerged as prominent figures in the potential acquisition.

What Happened: While speaking with BBC on Thursday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives underscored TikTok’s status as the fastest-growing social media platform.

He noted that any sale excluding its algorithm could still be valued at $40 to $50 billion and predicted that around 10 to 12 bidders might emerge in the coming weeks.

The analyst also said that while Musk is a strong contender, Oracle remains in the race, with Microsoft Corporation MSFT as a potential long shot.

He highlighted the situation’s complexity, stating that a successful deal would require “someone hand-picked from Beijing but also Trump’s White House.”

Great to be on @BBCWorld discussing the ongoing TikTok soap opera and who could emerge as the US tech winner in this deal process with Musk and Ellison leading the pack in our view 🍿🤝📺 @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/hgYby0mNeU — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) January 23, 2025

Why It Matters: On Monday, Trump suspended the U.S. TikTok ban for 75 days, creating a window for potential buyers.

While TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, has stated that it has no plans to sell, the app’s immense value and reach have attracted interest from several billionaires and major firms.

Trump has expressed openness to either Musk or Ellison acquiring TikTok, suggesting that a U.S. permit could be key to a $1 trillion valuation.

Billionaire entrepreneur Frank McCourt and famous "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary are also leading an initiative to shield the platform from a potential nationwide ban.

Popular YouTuber, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast has also been in talks with several billionaires about acquiring TikTok.

