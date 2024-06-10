Musk Threatens To Ban Apple Devices From Tesla, SpaceX Over OpenAI Integration: 'Unacceptable Security Violation'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has threatened to ban Apple Inc. AAPL devices from his companies if they integrate OpenAI at the OS level.

What Happened: The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO, on Monday, made a series of tweets warning that if Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, it would be considered an “unacceptable security violation.”

He further stated that Apple devices would be banned from his companies, including SpaceX, and visitors would have to check their devices at the door, where they would be “stored in a Faraday cage.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s threat comes in the wake of Apple’s partnership with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. This AI feature, unveiled at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, is part of Apple’s broader AI strategy, which includes using OpenAI’s technology for AI writing summaries across its operating systems.

Apple also announced its AI-powered personal intelligence features, known as “Apple Intelligence,” integrated deep within the operating systems for iPhones, iPads and Macs. This is the first time Apple has revealed its generative AI efforts, bringing these cutting-edge features to its devices.

