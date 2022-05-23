 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2022 6:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are falling in Monday's after-hours session after fellow social media company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing the company expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.

"The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated," Snap said in the filing. As a result, the company now expects to report second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA "below the low end" of its guidance range. 

Last month, Snap guided for second-quarter revenue growth of 20% to 25% year-over-year. The company said it expected adjusted EBITDA to be between breakeven and $50 million. 

Meta operates social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. 

See Also: Why Zoom Video Shares Are Surging After Hours

FB Price Action: Meta shares have traded between $169 and $384.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.50% in after hours at $179.42 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $8,209 (4 ETH) In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $20,523 In ETH In The SandBox
This Investor Just Swapped Amazon Stock For Meta Platforms: Here's Why
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Meta Platforms 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
After Rising to Fame as Hot Audio Social App, Yalla Finds New Role Model in Facebook
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSocial Media Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga