Why McDonald's Stock Hasn't Soared During The Pandemic
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 1:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," host Scott Wapner asked the investment committee why nobody owns McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and why it hasn't done better during the pandemic.

"McDonald's is still only trading 24x next's year earnings," said Karen Firestone. Many of its competitors, such as Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), are trading at very high multiples.

"I think it's attractive if you're in that space but the problem is McDonald's is considered an eat-in and takeout place, and eat-in has been a problem. It's not the kind of place that seems to have gotten traction on its business through the pandemic," said Firestone.

She also noted the fast-food giant doesn't have the website and digital platform that its competitors have. 

Joe Terranova said the company has yet to appeal to certain generations, unlike competitor Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK).

"McDonald's has failed to define itself to a younger generation, which is exactly what Shake Shack has done," said Terranova.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

