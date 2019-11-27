The Boneless Chicken Wing At Buffalo Wild Wings Is Getting Bigger

Buffalo Wild Wings' boneless wings was in dire need of a makeover and fans of the sports bar will be happy to know after 16 years a change has come.

What Happened To The Boneless Wing At Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings' improved boneless wings will consist of larger pieces of chicken that are marinated in a spice blend with 30% less breading. More chicken and less breading seems like an easy formula to come up with, but that wasn't the case at all.

Jamie Carawan joined Buffalo Wild Wings as VP of brand menu and culinary in mid-2018 and was immediately tasked with improving the boneless wings. Carawan told Food Business News revamping the boneless wings was "one of the more difficult food and beverage innovation projects."

After more than a full year of experimenting, the boneless wings has gone through a "substantial improvement," he said.

The chicken wing chain will also add a new buffalo sauce to is menu.

Why Boneless Is Important To Buffalo Wild Wings

The pace of menu innovation appears to have picked up after Buffalo Wild Wings was acquired by Roark Capital in November 2017. Some of the other new menu improvements include a beer-battered chicken and a revamped drink menu which now includes Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule, and Mojito.

"We want to ensure that what we serve at Buffalo Wild Wings is truly best in class," Carawan said.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings.