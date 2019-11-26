Market Overview

What's Better Than A Wendy's Frosty? Free Frostys For A Year!

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Deal and bargain seekers may want to take advantage of one of the most compelling promotions: free Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Frosty's for all of 2020.

Consumers can score unlimited free desserts at Wendy's with the purchase of a $2 Frosty Key Tag. The key tag doubles as a loyalty card and allows consumers to score a free Jr. Frosty with any and every purchase throughout all of 2020.

The restaurant chain will allocate 85% of all key tag sales to its charitable Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Why Free Frostys Are Important For Wendy's

The fast-food restaurant battle will continue remaining fierce and Wendy's is hoping to entice customers with a free offer. Giving away a low cost ice cream treat to gain incremental sales on a full meal could be a way to also improve its visibility and profile.

Of course each restaurant chain has their die-hard fans that will never abandon their favorite chain. But the un-loyal crowd is up for grabs and for many customers a novelty key tab is all it takes to get them inside a Wendy's store.

Consumers have until Jan. 31, 2020 to buy a key tab in stores or through its delivery partner DoorDash.

