5 Reasons To Love Wendy's On Its 50th Birthday

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) celebrated its 50th birthday over the weekend. Here are five reasons to love the burger chain on its golden anniversary.

1. Never Frozen Beef

Wendy's prides itself on offering consumers a burger made out of beef that's always fresh and never frozen.

While the claim has been questioned by many given the logistical ease of delivering frozen food to restaurants, multiple public forums and discussion boards support Wendy's marketing claim.

2. Social Media Winner

Fast-food lovers will continue debating indefinitely which chain boasts the best burgers or chicken sandwich. But many will agree Wendy's social media posts are the clear winner. In fact, Wendy's never shies away from roasting a competitor.

Rival McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) tweeted in 2017 that soon "all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef."

Wendy's response was epic:

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

3. A New Breakfast Option

McDonald's breakfast for the most part remains the same today it has been for decades. Billionaire Warren Buffett revealed in an HBO documentary he has been ordering the same three items over the past half century. Wendy's announcement it will start offering breakfast option represents a much needed new alternative for consumers tired of the same items.

4. Do Wendys' Ice Cream Machines Break?

McDonald's ice cream machines are often broken, or "broken" as some employees have no patience to perform the 11 step process of cleaning machines. Ever hear of a consumer walking into a Wendy's and being told the ice cream machines aren't working? If so, tell us!

5. That Beefy Return

Shares of Wendy's are up 136% over the past five years, while industry titan McDonald's is up about 101% in that same period. Burger King's parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has seen its stock gain 70% over the same time period, although should be noted Restaurant Brands includes other restaurant chains and isn't a pure rival to Wendy's.