Domino's CEO Explains Hotspot Initiative To Jim Cramer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2018 3:58pm   Comments
Domino's CEO Explains Hotspot Initiative To Jim Cramer
Pizza lovers relaxing at a beach or a park who crave a pizza have had few if any options at their disposal. But thanks to Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)'s latest initiative, this problem is now solved. 

What Happened

Domino's Pizza's latest initiative Domino's Hotspots allows consumers to order pizza for delivery to certain locations without a physical address, like a beach or park, the company's new CEO Richard Allison told CNBC's Jim Cramer Thursday.

Consumers simply order pizza from the app, select a pinpoint location and wait for the delivery driver in a convenient location, like a parking lot or landmark.

Why It's Important

The new feature could be seen as a way to counter existing restaurants or startups like Zume's oven-on-wheels concept and give consumers a new and fun option, the CEO said. The relatively new feature brings the pizza chain "closer to the customer" at nearly 200,000 new locations, he said. 

Perhaps more important, the new feature highlights how the corporate head office is working with local franchise owners, Allison said. The hotspots are defined at a local level by franchisees and customers can input their own recommendations, so even more locations are expected over time. 

What's Next

Domino's management team remains focused on both customers and franchisees, which in turn supports continued market share gains and investor returns, Allison said.

Photo courtesy of Domino's. 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money Restaurant Innovation Richard AllisonRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

