11 Places To Eat Free On Your Birthday

If it's your birthday and you love free food, then what better way to spend the day then going to 11 different restaurants to eat 11 free meals. While the cliche "there is no such thing as a free lunch" is true, there is such a thing as free appetizers, desserts, drinks and — in some rare instances — a free full meal, with some exceptions, of course.

Here's a small list of some of the many locations that offer birthday freebies, as compiled by People.com:

Your day will start off with a hearty free original Grand Slam breakfast at Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), and all that's needed is a valid ID. But since a isn't included in the meal, head over to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ; SBUX) for your free drink, but don't forget to sign up for the rewards program in advance.

How about breakfast for lunch? IHOP, owned by DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN), offers a free stack of pancakes for signing up to their mailing list — and breakfast is served all day long.

It's time to fuel up again at Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN). The coffee chain offers a free medium beverage when you sign up for their DD Perks Rewards Program, on top of the free beverage you get just for signing up in the first place.

In the mood for a proper lunch now? Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) offers a free dish of your choice when signing up for their Noodlegram program. Or if you're in the mood for a burger, head on over to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) after signing up for the Red Robin Royalty Rewards and then choose from 24 gourmet burgers.

Unfortunately, your completely free meal options are for the most part over. Here are some companies that offer some sort of freebie:

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) offers free chips and guacamole when you sign up for their Loco Rewards program.

(NASDAQ: LOCO) offers free chips and guacamole when you sign up for their Loco Rewards program. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)'s membership to their "secret society of cool people" rewards club will score you a free dessert.

(NASDAQ: JACK)'s membership to their "secret society of cool people" rewards club will score you a free dessert. Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) offers a free frosty after signing up for the MyWendy's email list.

(NASDAQ: WEN) offers a free frosty after signing up for the MyWendy's email list. Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) is offering a free dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle email list.

(NASDAQ: BWLD) is offering a free dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle email list. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) offers a free small cup of ice cream just by telling the server that it's your birthday.

