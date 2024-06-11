Democrats Plan Response Task Force For Possible Trump Win In 2024 Election: 'We Could Lose Our Democracy'

Loading... Loading...

Concerns over retaliatory efforts by Donald Trump are spreading ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Here's the latest.



What Happened: A group of Democratic Congress members has launched a group to respond if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, which came as several members voiced concerns about what will happen in that case.

The new task force is reacting to Project 2025, a so-called policy roadmap for Trump's next presidency created by Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, as reported by Politico.

"This stuff is going to be coming at us at lightspeed. And if we are on our heels and reacting to it, we could lose our democracy. So we're going to need to be ready to confront it in real time. And those plans need to begin now," Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) said.

Huffman is one of the Congress members spearheading the efforts. While Huffman believes President Joe Biden will win the 2024 presidential election, he said it would be "extreme political malpractice" to not prepare for other outcomes.

"If Trump wins, they're telling us more clearly than anything we've ever seen what they're going to do. We just need to understand it and take it seriously."

Why It's Important: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently expressed concerns that she could be thrown in jail if Trump wins the 2024 election.

"I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn't be surprised if this guy threw me in jail," Ocasio-Cortez said. "He's out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.' This is his motto."

Biden previously warned members of the media that they could face retaliation for speaking out against Trump if the former president wins the 2024 election.

