Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump To Jesus: 'The Man That I Worship Is Also A Convicted Felon'

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts in a criminal trial alleging falsified business records.

The trial and subsequent verdict have drawn outrage from Trump and some of his closest allies.

What Happened: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was among the Trump supporters who spoke at a recent 2024 election rally for the former president in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During her speech, the Republican representative lashed out at the recent criminal trial in New York, calling the state "corrupt."

"I am especially pissed off at the state of New York," Greene said.

Greene said Trump was convicted "of 34 fake felony counts."

Her comment drew a chant of bulls*** from the crowd, which Greene then agreed with.

"That's right, it is bulls***."

Greene said she's not going to "tolerate it," referencing the alleged corruption in New York and the conviction of Trump.

"The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon.' The man that I worship is also a convicted felon."

Greene added that the man she worships was "murdered on a Roman cross," confirming she was indeed comparing the conviction of Trump to Jesus Christ.

Greene said that everyone has seen political corruption for years, but this is the first time that some have been forced to deal with it.

She told those in attendance at the rally that "the drama is going to get worse" if the Democrats and President Joe Biden win.

"They're going to raise your taxes…You're going to be broke."

Greene encouraged everyone to gather their friends and families and vote in the 2024 election.

"On November 5th, get everyone you know to vote for my favorite president, Donald John Trump."

Why It's Important: Along with addressing the New York verdict, Greene covered several popular election topics including international relations, immigration and electric vehicles.

"We have a war on our own border," Greene said.

Greene also falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats and suggested that the 2024 election could also be stolen.

The representative said she was at the rally to support the efforts of Nevada, which like her home state of Georgia is one of seven key swing states in the 2024 election.

"We're on the verge of being taken over by the Democrats."

The seven swing states together represent 93 electoral votes in the 2024 election. Six of the seven swing states were won by Biden in the 2020 election, with Trump winning North Carolina. Five of the seven swing states won by Biden in 2020 flipped from Trump to Biden in the election, including Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

While Georgia has shown a lead for Trump in most election polls, Nevada has remained closer in recent polls.

