Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Holds Lead In All 7 Swing States, Which Candidate Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Hurt More?

The battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House is nearing the six-month mark for voters to decide which candidate will win the 2024 election on Nov. 5, 2024.

A new poll shows how voters in key swing states would vote today.

What Happened: Many election polls point to a close race between Biden and Trump in the 2024 election, an event that could be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election won by Biden.

A new Emerson College poll shows how voters in key swing states would vote in a head-to-head matchup of Trump and Biden and also how they would vote when the two candidates face off against key third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Here are the results for the head-to-head poll:

Arizona: 44% Biden, 48% Trump, 8% Undecided

Georgia: 44% Biden, 47% Trump, 9% Undecided

Michigan: 44% Biden, 45% Trump, 11% Undecided

Nevada: 44% Biden, 45% Trump, 11% Undecided

North Carolina: 42% Biden, 47% Trump, 10% Undecided

Pennsylvania: 45% Biden, 47% Trump, 8% Undecided

Wisconsin: 45% Biden, 47% Trump, 8% Undecided

The poll shows Trump winning all seven states in the head-to-head matchup against Biden. Trump's lead is only one point in several states.

"The share of undecided voters has reduced and Biden gained ground in Georgia and Nevada, narrowing the gap, while Trump has maintained a slight edge on Biden in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin," Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said.

Here are the results of the poll when Robert F. Kennedy and other candidates are considered. The remaining percentage for each state went to other or undecided.

Arizona: 40% Biden, 44% Trump, 9% Kennedy Jr.

Georgia: 39% Biden, 45% Trump, 5% Kennedy Jr.

Michigan: 42% Biden, 43% Trump, 5% Kennedy Jr.

Nevada: 37% Biden, 42% Trump, 8% Kennedy Jr.

North Carolina: 37% Biden, 46% Trump, 6% Kennedy Jr.

Pennsylvania: 41% Biden, 45% Trump, 6% Kennedy Jr.

Wisconsin: 40% Biden, 45% Trump, 6% Kennedy Jr.

When third-party candidates are included for voters, Biden loses more support than Trump in five states. Two states (Arizona, Michigan) see both Biden and Trump lose the same amount of support.

Why It's Important: The poll results show Trump with a lead in all states in head-to-head and with other candidates to choose from.

The poll also found that Independent voters favored Trump over Biden in five of the swing states with Biden winning in Georgia and Wisconsin. Biden also led Trump in the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin among voters who are members of labor unions.

The other bad news for Biden was the poll asking voters about the criminal case against Trump alleging hush money payments. The poll found that voters in six of the seven states said they were more likely to support Trump if he's found guilty in the case versus the number of voters who said they were less likely to support Trump.

The seven swing states together represent 93 electoral votes in the 2024 election. Six of the seven swing states were won by Biden in the 2020 election, with Trump winning North Carolina. Five of the seven swing states won by Biden in 2020 flipped from Trump’s win in 2016, including Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

While the 2024 election is months away, recent polls of voters in swing states have not shown favorable results for Biden, which could be worrisome for his campaign.

