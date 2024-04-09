Marjorie Taylor Green Pushes To Kick Out Speaker Mike Johnson: What Do Voters Think?

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. House of Republicans saw Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy historically voted out, marking a first in Congress.

Mike Johnson (R-La.), the congressman who replaced him, could face the same fate with threats from a leading Republican congresswoman.

What Happened: Johnson became the 56th Speaker of the House after several votes and candidates failed to get the required support.

Congress could face the task of picking a new speaker of the house again if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) carries through with threats to force a vote to oust Johnson.

Greene has become upset with Johnson over his support for Ukraine funding, which has led to name-calling and labeling her Republican counterpart as a Democrat and someone who doesn't support Republican values.

While Greene doesn't support Johnson and wants him gone, Republican voters don't appear to feel the same way.

A recent Morning Consult poll of registered Republican voters showed Johnson with higher favorable ratings than unfavorable ratings.

Here were the results from a March 31 poll, with results from October 29, 2023, in parentheses.

Favorable: 38% (32%)

Unfavorable: 16% (14%)

Heard Of, No Opinion: 20% (25%)

Never Heard Of: 25% (29%)

The poll illustrated that Johnson gained more for his favorability than his unfavorable ranking. A poll asking the same question on March 11 saw Johnson's favorable rating hit a high of 47%, his highest since becoming Speaker of the House.

Republican voters appear to either not know who Johnson is or be favorable of him, with a small amount ranking him as unfavorable and likely not sharing the opinion of Greene that a new Speaker of the House is needed.

Why It's Important: The poll also found that only 5% ranked Johnson as very unfavorable, which ranked him lower than several other Republican politicians.

Former President Donald Trump scored a 17% unfavorable rating in the same poll of Republican voters, with 9% having a very unfavorable rating.

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is the Senate Minority Leader, received an unfavorable rating of 44%, with 22% ranking him as very unfavorable.

A question about Republicans in Congress as a group saw an unfavorable rating of 19%, with 6% choosing very unfavorable.

While Johnson didn't score as high as Trump or Republicans in Congress for favorability, he outranked both with receiving lower overall unfavorable ratings and very unfavorable ratings.

