Trump Vs. Biden: Extremism Emerges As Top Voter Concern, Giving One Candidate A Slight Edge, Poll Shows

As the November elections approach, a recent poll reveals that political extremism and threats to democracy are the primary concerns for US voters, surpassing the economy and immigration. The poll also suggests a slight advantage for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in addressing these issues.

What Happened: The poll, conducted by Reuters/Ipsos over three days and concluding on Sunday, found that 21% of respondents identified “political extremism or threats to democracy” as the most pressing issue facing the US. This concern was slightly higher than those who selected the economy (19%) and immigration (18%).

Among Democrats, extremism was the top issue, while Trump’s Republicans predominantly chose immigration. Independent voters cited extremism as their primary concern, followed by immigration and the economy.

When asked about the handling of extremism, 34% of respondents believed Biden had a better approach, compared to 31% favoring Trump. This data suggests that Biden’s re-election bid could hinge on voters’ opposition to Trump rather than enthusiasm for Biden’s candidacy.

Despite a dip in approval ratings, with 37% approval close to his presidency’s lowest level, Biden’s re-election campaign continues to highlight the threats to democracy posed by Trump. Meanwhile, Trump maintains his claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election and alleges political motivation behind his ongoing criminal prosecutions.

Why It Matters: These findings come amidst a series of polls indicating a close race between Biden and Trump. A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted in late February showed Trump leading Biden by 48% to 42% in a hypothetical matchup. This was consistent with a Marquette Law School national survey that showed Trump leading Biden by a narrow margin of 51% to 49%.

Meanwhile, a national poll conducted in mid-February showed the race between the two front-runners for the 2024 presidential election to be nearly even.

The focus on extremism and threats to democracy, as highlighted by the Reuters/Ipsos poll, could potentially influence the outcome of the upcoming election, given the close race between the two candidates.

