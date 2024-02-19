Truckers For Trump Hit The Brakes On Deliveries To New York City Over Fraud Ruling

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: A Donald Trump-supporting trucker who goes by Chicago Ray on X.com posted a video on Friday stating that he was planning to refuse delivery routes to New York City starting this week.

Ray said in the video that he spoke to about 10 other drivers who also were planning to boycott their routes to NYC over the Manhattan court’s verdict against Trump, in which the former president was ordered to pay more than $300 million stemming from fraud charges.

Basically: On Monday, #TruckersForTrump was trending on X, with hundreds of posts, and at least dozens of videos from truckers posting in support of Ray’s boycott. It’s unclear whether the boycotts will cause a material disruption to New York’s supply chain, but it does appear to be gaining traction, at least on social media.

"I'm in Wisconsin and I'm hearing guys refusing loads,” Ray posted on X Monday. “This could take longer than a week.... my advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up... there's millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us .. leave Trump TF alone.”

Trump appeared to endorse Ray’s message by sharing a Daily Mail headline about the boycott on Truth Social, Trump’s Twitter competitor. Another trucker, “The Real Trucker Jake” posted a video on Sunday declaring his support for the boycott, which now has more than 1 million views on X.com.

The Data: FreightWaves, an organization that tracks trucking news and data, said that if there is a substantial boycott, it will show up in the company’s SONAR platform. According to an article posted on Monday, there have been no indications in FreightWaves data that show trucking boycotts to NYC.

Market Impact: If the boycott does pick up steam and starts to disrupt routes to NYC, it could impact large trucking companies such as XPO Inc XPO, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL and more. If enough independent truckers refuse service to NYC, it could increase the rate per mile on routes to NYC and potentially even drive inflation higher by disrupting the supply chain.

