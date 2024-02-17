Trump's $355M Fine, 3-Year Ban Is 'What Happens If Insanity And Outrage Had A Baby': Former White House Press Secretary

Loading... Loading...

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, has criticized the $355 million fine imposed on ex-President Donald Trump as a result of a lengthy civil fraud trial in New York.

What Happened: Spicer, who served under the Trump administration, expressed his disapproval of the verdict in an interview on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

“Overall this ruling today was the definition of what happens if insanity and outrage had a baby,” Spicer said.

He continued, “This is nuts, the idea that you're … fining someone $350 million for something that no one actually suffered from. The banks didn't complain, the insurance companies … everything that Tish James laid out was a complete and utter lie.”

This ruling also bans Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation for three years.

The ruling, issued by Judge Arthur Engoron, ordered Trump to pay a hefty fine for manipulating his net worth to gain tax and insurance benefits. This ruling follows Engoron’s previous decision that Trump and the Trump Organization had committed fraud after being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2022.

Spicer labeled the case as a “vendetta,” referring to James’ campaign promises to pursue Trump if elected. He criticized the fine, suggesting that a smaller amount, like $10 million, would have made more sense.

"This is the continuation of a weaponized judicial system. We're seeing it over and over again," he told anchor Blake Burman Friday. "And all they are doing … they are playing into Donald Trump's hands. He will withstand this, he will appeal it."

Despite the fine being $16 million less than what James had requested, she hailed the decision as a victory, stating, “justice is served.”

"The scale and the scope of Donald Trump's fraud is staggering… and so too is his ego. And his belief that the rules do not apply to him," James said Friday. "Today, we are holding Donald Trump accountable."

Why It Matters: Previously it was reported that despite allegations of perjury, the judge Engoron ruled that Michael Cohen's testimony in the civil fraud trial against Trump is "credible."

After the ruling, the former president slammed the “Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole,” accusing the judge of being “crooked” and working with a “totally corrupt Attorney General.”

