Joe Biden's Strategy For Swing States: Support Unions & Striking Workers

The city of Las Vegas may have narrowly avoided a strike of hotel workers ahead of the hosting of Super Bowl LVIII.

Here's the latest.

What Happened: Casinos and hotels in Las Vegas are expected to be full thanks to Super Bowl LVIII and the city may have struggled to keep up with demand with a potential strike of employees. The casino industry was previously impacted by a strike of workers in Detroit in 2023.

A tentative contract with culinary workers at multiple casinos was reached Monday, which may prevent a strike of workers during the high-profile week of Super Bowl LVIII.

President Joe Biden was considering joining the picket line in Las Vegas if a strike happened, according to a report from Reuters.

Nevada Culinary Workers Union Local 226 told Reuters that Biden was considering standing in solidarity with the striking workers if a strike happened.

Biden is in Las Vegas on Monday and could have made an appearance as a show of support for unions in the state of Nevada, according to the report.

Union head Ted Pappageorge told Reuters "there will be opportunities" for Biden to rally with the striking workers if they walked out Monday.

With the reported contract agreement reached on Monday, strikes may be avoided. Over 30 agreements have been reached covering workers at Las Vegas hotels and casinos ahead of a Monday deadline.

Why It's Important: A temporary agreement or extension of contract negotiations was reached. The report stated that Biden was ready to picket, illustrating a key item in the president's 2024 election campaign.

Biden previously joined striking autoworkers in the state of Michigan in September 2023, showing solidarity for the UAW strike against the big three automakers of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The president standing in support of the striking autoworkers was the first time a sitting president has visited striking workers in years, according to Reuters.

Biden's support of the UAW preceded an official endorsement from the auto union, which came in January 2024.

Nevada and Michigan also have something in common for the 2024 election. Both states are considered among the seven swing states that could decide the winner for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden won six of the seven swing states in the 2020 presidential election to defeat Donald Trump, which included flipping five of the seven states from Republican to Democrat based on the results of the 2016 presidential election.

A recent Morning Consult poll found that Trump leads Biden in Nevada with a 48% to 40% margin of registered voters. The 40% support for Biden was his second lowest of the seven swing states, with North Carolina the lowest at 39%. North Carolina was the lone state of the seven won by Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden has campaigned as a pro-union president and could be trying to gain additional union endorsements ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump has also been trying to get the support of unions, recently meeting with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has over 1.3 million members and is one of the largest unions in America.

The Democratic and Republican primaries take place in Nevada on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

