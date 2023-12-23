President Biden Loves His 1967 Corvette, Once Hit 132 Miles Per Hour — Here's Why He'll Never Sell The Nostalgic Automobile

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is a lover of automobiles and can seemingly talk for hours about his 1967 Corvette Stingray, a vehicle that holds special memories for his family.

In a recent interview, Biden shared details about his old car and several recent electric vehicles he's tested and witnessed in action firsthand.

What Happened: The Corvette is one of many vehicles made by General Motors Company GM over the years and could be one of the company's keys in a transition to electric vehicles.

The vehicle is also one of several owned by the current president, although Biden drives it less today.

In an interview on the Sirius XM Holdings Inc podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," Biden recalled how he got the vehicle and why he'll never sell it.

"I've got my Corvette up to 132 miles per hour," Biden told Conan O'Brien, while recalling taking the car on the Secret Service test track.

The car was a wedding gift from Biden's father, who was a manager of a dealership. After telling Biden he would fix up Biden’s old car, a 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air, he surprised Biden and his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, with a green 1967 Corvette instead.

Biden told O’Brien he would never sell the car and revealed that he was once offered $144,000 by car enthusiast Jay Leno.

"I just love cars, don't know a damn thing about the engines. I don't know anything about it. I just know how to drive ‘em and I love it."

The Corvette was featured in an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," where Biden got special permission to drive it. Sitting presidents and vice presidents are typically restricted from driving until six months after they leave office.

"I owe you big," Biden told Leno on the show. "You realize this is only the third time I've gotten to drive this in seven years?"

Why It's Important: A lover of automobiles, Biden was excited to talk all things old and new with O'Brien.

During the interview, Biden, who is a strong supporter of a transition to electric vehicles, shared that the electric Corvette can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds.

Biden also shared praise for the electric Ford Bronco from Ford Motor Company, telling O’Brien it can go from 0 to 60 in 4.9 seconds.

Benzinga previously shared that Biden got a preview of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck before its release.

Photo: Shutterstock