Primary Elections Results May Foreshadow 2024 Presidential Race: 5 Key Takeaways

Primary elections took place across the United States on Tuesday, providing a glimpse into the political landscape as we approach the 2024 presidential race.

A governor's race in Kentucky and a mayoral race in Philadelphia were among the notable contests. Here are five key takeaways from these elections, as reported by The Washington Post.

Pennsylvania Democrats Maintain Control Of The House

In a special election outside Philadelphia, the Democratic Party managed to retain control of the Pennsylvania House. President Joe Biden endorsed Democrat Heather Boyd, who defeated Republican Katie Ford. This win allows the Democrats to maintain their first majority in the Pennsylvania House in 12 years. Had they lost, Republicans would have regained the majority and potentially pursued a constitutional amendment to limit abortion rights in Pennsylvania.

Republicans Falter In Mayoral Races

Democrats celebrated victories in two mayoral elections on Tuesday. In Florida, the Jacksonville mayor's office switched from Republican to Democrat, while in Colorado Springs, an independent candidate defeated a Republican in a runoff election for an open seat.

Also Read: Biden Top Donor, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Confident In Surpassing $1B Contribution For 2024 Presidential Race: 'It's Not A Sprint'

Kentucky GOP Nominates Traditional Conservative To Challenge Democratic Governor

Kentucky Republicans nominated Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a traditional conservative, with support from various factions within the Republican Party. Cameron has close ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. As the first Black attorney general in Kentucky, Cameron now also holds the distinction of being the first Black person to win a major-party nomination for governor in the state. He is set to face off against incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in the November elections.

Election Deniers Face Defeat

Also in Kentucky, Secretary of State Michael Adams successfully defended his position against two election-denier challengers in the Republican primary. Adams has been praised for his work in ensuring fair elections, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has called the trend of election denial "demagoguery" and said of those perpetuating it, "I think they just want to watch the world burn."

Philadelphia Likely To Elect First Female Mayor

With 99 male mayors in its history, Philadelphia is on track to elect its first female mayor after Democrats nominated Cherelle Parker. Parker is known for her tough-on-crime stance, with proposals like reinstating the controversial stop-and-frisk policy and deploying hundreds more police officers on the streets. This stance contrasts with recent calls to defund the police in other parts of the country.

Now Read: Mike Pence Garners Support For 2024 Run With Super PAC To Reintroduce Him As 'True Conservative'

Photo: MidJourney