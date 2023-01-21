Trump's Niece Says This Republican Representative Is 'Actually Speaker Of The House,' Not Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.

The discussion about the congresswoman came, as a guest on the show noted that Greene claimed that Jewish people have recently created a space laser that could destroy the U.S. He termed this as the most anti-Semitic statement that has come from a sitting member of Congress in recent history.

Greene has always been in the spotlight due to her far-right views and her proximity to former President Trump. She's even been talked about as his potential running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Recently, the congresswoman was reinstated into committees from which she was removed when Democrats controlled the House. At the time, her expulsion was blamed on her threatening behavior and incendiary remarks. McCarthy has now included her in the House Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Greene, however, was not part of the group of Republican representatives that did not throw its weight behind McCarthy as he contested for the speakership, resulting in 15 rounds of voting before he could scrape through.

