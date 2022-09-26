Trump's White House Phoned Capitol Rioter And Asked Him To 'Go Home Now,' Former Jan.6 Panel Member's New Book Says

Someone from Donald Trump’s White House called a Jan. 6 rioter and said “you have to go home now,” according to a new book titled “The Breach,” written by Denver Riggleman, a former staff member of the panel probing the insurrection.

What Happened: Riggleman didn’t name the person called in the book but in a recent interview said his staff had determined that the phone belonged to 26-year-old Anton Lunyk, a resident of Brooklyn, who was charged with breaching the Capitol and sentenced to a year’s probation, reported The New York Times.

The phone call lasted nine seconds and was made at 4:34 p.m. from a White House landline, according to the report.

“Lunyk has said he doesn’t know about the call and things of that nature. That’s fine,” said Riggleman. The author reportedly said that the data validates the call.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Riggleman said he didn’t regret using committee materials to publish the book. He said, “The data belongs to the American people,” reported the Times.

In the book, Riggleman reportedly expressed frustration with committee members for not being aggressive enough.

Tim Mulvey, a Jan. 6 committee spokesperson, said Riggleman’s recent statements and his book “haven’t gone ignored,” according to the Times.

Mulvey said that Riggleman had “had limited knowledge of the committee’s investigation."

Trump called for the dissolution of Jan 6. Committee on Truth Social after its Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lost a Republican primary election.

Truth Social is a social networking platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Is Trump Still In Touch With Kim Jong Un, Putin? New Book Has Surprising Revelations