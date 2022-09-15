Donald Trump Once Promised Jordan's King Abdulla II The West Bank, New Book Says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly gave a “great deal” to Jordan’s King Abdullah II in 2018 that left him breathless.

What Happened: Trump told the Jordanian ruler in January 2018 that he would give him the occupied West Bank, according to a new book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” written by Peter Baker, and Susan Glasser, The Washington Post reported.

Baker is the White House correspondent at New York Times and Glasser is a staff writer at New Yorker.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” King Abdullah told an American friend in 2018, the book stated.

“I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over,” he reportedly told, according to the book.

Why It's Important: The king’s reaction doesn’t come as a surprise as the U.S. has no authority over the occupied West Bank, which is the bone of contention between Israel and Palestine.

This region is a landlocked territory near the Mediterranean Sea coast in Western Asia, surrounded by Jordan and the Dead Sea in the east and Israel in the south, west, and north. It was captured by Israel from Jordan in 1967 and is now administratively split between Palestine and Israel.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been considered illegal under International law by most nations.