Jacob Wohl, whose attempts at hedge fund management ended in a flurry of regulatory issues, is back in the news thanks to ties to an alleged bizarre plot to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller.

What Happened

A company called Surefire Intelligence is tied to a recent scheme that involved offering women $20,000 to make false claims that Mueller committed acts of sexual misconduct in the workplace in the 1970s, according to NBC News. Mueller, the former director of the FBI, is investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

After contacting the FBI about the plot, NBC said it found several links between Surefire Intelligence and Wohl. Wohl’s email address is used in the company’s website’s domain registration, and a darkened photo of Surefire managing partner “Matthew Cohen” on Surefire’s LinkedIn page appears to be a photo of Wohl, 20.

The voicemail of a phone number listed on Surefire’s website redirects callers to Wohl’s mother’s cell phone.

"Wohl stopped responding to NBC News after being told Surefire's official phone number redirects to his mother's voicemail," according to the story.

Odd. Jacob Wohl says he doesn't know nuttin' about Surefire Intelligence, the firm tied to the bizarre Mueller allegations. Take a look at the photos below of Mathhew Cohen, head of 'Surefire,' and of Jacob Wohl. pic.twitter.com/Q1rAW4wkPO — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) October 30, 2018

Wohl himself, who is now employed as a writer for Gateway Pundit, tweeted Oct. 19 that he had spoken to a “prominent DC insider” who had knowledge of “credible allegations against Dirty Cop Robert Mueller.”

Why It’s Important

Wohl, who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has been retweeted by the president on multiple occasions, has a rocky past as a money manager.

Wohl and his former company were the target of a cease-and-desist order by the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2016 accusing Wohl of violating the Securities Act by selling unregistered securities.

Wohl also received a lifetime ban from the National Futures Association after the agency ruled that Wohl and his hedge fund NeX Capital Management used promotional materials that were “unbalanced in their presentation of profit potential and risk of loss.”

If NBC News’ findings prove correct, Wohl’s ties to a potential plot against Mueller could be the latest blemish to his reputation.

What’s Next

Republican lobbyist and radio host Jack Burkman has scheduled a press conference for noon Thursday at which he claims he will “reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's sex assault victims.”

Gateway Pundit posted a statement related to the story and the press conference on its website.

“Earlier today we were given information on accusations against former FBI Director Robert Mueller. We took the documents down and we are currently investigating these accusations. There are also very serious allegations against Jacob Wohl. We are also looking into this ... We spoke with Jacob and we are interviewing him tomorrow. We will post the interview.”

FBI photo via Wikimedia.