Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD), the macro brewery whose brands include Budweiser, has a new lineup of summer beers that are inspired by America and freedom, according to Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch vice president of sales,

What Happened

Budweiser's recently launched lineup of summer beers includes Budweiser Freedom Reserve, which was inspired a recipe of President George Washington's that was found in a military journal, Whitworth said during CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Tuesday. As expected, the beer is intended to pair with classic Fourth of July BBQ items like burgers.

Other recent introductions include:

Bud Light Orange, which is brewed with real orange peels.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, a low-carb option made with organic grains.

SpikedSeltzer was brought to the market a few years ago, but "invented the category" of alcoholic seltzer.

Why It's Important

Despite being an iconic global company, Budweiser could still be impacted by trade wars and tariffs, Whitworth said. The company is "not huge fans of what the administration is doing" in terms of tariffs on aluminum since it sells beer in cans, the executive said.

What's Next

Tariffs on certain commodities needed to produce cans could cost beverage companies as a whole an extra $350 million, the executive said said. In Budweiser's case, Whitworth said the tariffs could impact 20,000 jobs in the future.

